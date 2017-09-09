Initiative launched to get more seniors to serve the community

SINGAPORE: If you are at least 45 years old and want to start volunteer work before retiring, RSVP Singapore wants to engage you.



The non-profit organisation, known in full as Organisation of Senior Volunteers Singapore, launched an initiative called Retire with a Purpose on Saturday (Sep 9), to encourage more employees from this age group to serve the community. The idea is for older employees to partner RSVP Singapore for volunteer opportunities with various organisations through their companies.



Over a five-month period, employees who are interested in retirement planning and supporting community causes will be introduced to a structured volunteering journey based on their interests, time commitment and goals. RSVP Singapore said it is looking to partner 10 organisations for this pilot.



The initiative was launched at ITE College Central during the opening ceremony of RSVP Singapore's National Senior Volunteer Month, which is in its third year.



“Senior volunteers can contribute their time and talent to help build a more caring and cohesive society, just like every Singaporean,” said Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office Chan Chun Sing who was at the event.



“I'm happy that RSVP Singapore is looking to promote senior volunteerism by working with organisations to expose our mature workers to volunteering opportunities through structured programmes. Such programmes would give them a sense of mission and empowerment."



According to findings from the National Survey of Senior Citizens, among those aged 55 and above, only 6 per cent reported volunteering in the last 12 months. The figure was lower among those aged 65 and above - only 5 per cent reported volunteering in the past year.



About 1,000 people from corporations, government agencies and other non-profit organisations attended the launch, along with former Speaker of Parliament Halimah Yacob who was there in her private capacity.

