Injured construction workers taken to Changi General Hospital after PIE collapse

SINGAPORE: Ten construction workers were taken to Changi General Hospital (CGH) after an uncompleted highway structure collapsed beside the slip road from Upper Changi Road East to the Pan-Island Expressway (PIE) in the early hours of Friday (Jul 14).

One man is known to have died in the incident. Channel NewsAsia understands that the injured workers are from China and Bangladesh, and that two of them have minor injuries while the condition of the others is unknown.

Two of the injured workers taken to CGH told reporters they helped each other to get out of the accident debris

Two of the construction workers sustained minor injuries in the accident, Channel NewsAsia understands. (Photo: Susien Chua)

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted at 3.35am to an incident involving a collapsed structure along Upper Changi Road East. At 6.45am, the SCDF updated that search and rescue operations had been completed, and all workers at the construction site were accounted for.