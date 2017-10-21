Institutes of higher learning in 'tremendously strong position' to help train workers: Ong Ye Kung

SINGAPORE: Singapore has seen success when it comes to encouraging lifelong learning, but this success can be further enhanced by tapping on institutes of higher learning, Minister for Education (Higher Education and Skills) Ong Ye Kung said on Thursday (Oct 19).

Speaking in Abu Dhabi where he was supporting young Singaporeans at an international skills competition, Mr Ong said that such institutes were in a strong position to help train workers.

"They are in a tremendously strong position to be able to deliver courses that are industry-relevant, recognised by industry, high-quality, well valued by workers," he said.

Mr Ong highlighted the importance of industry-relevant skills in the new economy, adding that companies need to look past academic qualifications.



"We have to somehow engender this recognition by employers, that there are many paths to success … it cannot be purely just based on academic qualifications, that is only one path, one yardstick," he said. "There should be many other yardsticks."



"Skills is one, competence another one, performance, your values, your attitude, all these they have to be able to assess."



Advertisement

Advertisement

However Singaporeans also need to understand what skills they might need to pick up, added Mr Ong. To address this, a new platform called SkillsFuture Advice will be launched in the coming week, he said.



“It's bringing the activity to the ground, to the communities, so that a worker who doesn't know what (he) should be upgrading in ... can attend a SkillsFuture Advice workshop to discover what are the skills areas (he) ought to be looking at," he said.



Emphasising the need for lifelong learning, Mr Ong said that in a fast-changing world, it is not possible to make sure that training in a specific skill that is currently in demand remains relevant in future.



"In time to come, in 10 years, if it is irrelevant, if it is obsolete then you’ve got to pick up something else, or hone your skills further," he said. "But if it is something that I regularly do, update myself, reskill myself, exercise muscles I’ve never exercised before, then I’ll take it as a habit and I'll be a lot more resilient."



Mr Ong said he hoped that over time, mindsets - and hiring practices - would evolve. But this will require continuous work in engaging employers and strengthening training capabilities, he said.