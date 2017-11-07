Insurers must do more with digital technology: DPM Tharman

SINGAPORE: Insurance firms can and must take advantage of digital technology, and there is significant scope, in particular, for health insurers to do more, said Deputy Prime Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam on Tuesday (Nov 7).

Health insurance can venture beyond just paying for medical claims, to preventive care and encouraging healthier lifestyles and habits, he highlighted.

Mr Tharman added that healthcare itself can be delivered and administered more effectively by tapping on digital technology and insurance firms should encourage this.

He cited that health insurers are already beginning to track users’ health and habits through fitness devices and apps, and are pricing in premium discounts for healthier habits.

“Fundamentally, we are making a structural change in healthcare towards preventive and primary care and trying as best as we can to help people avoid something very serious happening further down the road," Mr Tharman said.

TELEHEALTH, TELEMATICS, INTERNET-OF-THINGS DEVICES

Advertisement

Advertisement

He also cited how telehealth is increasingly being used, saving patients' time and money and more importantly, preventing their problems from worsening.

"Telehealth allows for early monitoring, it allows for problems to be picked up early, and it allows us as insurers and as healthcare providers to help them to avoid bad things. In Singapore, we have been rolling out telerehab services for stroke patients,” he added.

Mr Tharman noted too that there are opportunities for insurers to go digital in other ways.

These include the use of telematics and Internet-of-Things devices that enable data analytics to help insurers deliver more customised and innovative products and services, as well as mobile applications and social media that give insurers additional touch points to engage their clients.

ROLE OF INSURANCE AGENT WILL EVOLVE: THARMAN

And at the backend, Mr Tharman pointed out that the life insurance industry is starting to test out smart claims by using artificial intelligence and blockchain technology to automatically trigger and settle claims.

However, Mr Tharman said, the role of the insurance agent will also evolve in light of such changes happening across the industry.

“At the end of the day, jobs will change and we'll have to reskill ourselves for the opportunity of better jobs. The jobs are changing in the way that will enable us to focus a lot more on the customers, build a relationship with the customer and focus on what's complex and of higher value,” he said.

He noted that agents must now offer more holistic wealth and risk management advice, from previously selling standalone life or health insurance products.

Mr Tharman raised these points at the opening of Prudential Singapore’s new office at Marina One.

Prudential Singapore said the new open-plan office - which spans 80,000 square feet across two floors - will help the company in its bid to inspire innovation and build a creative work culture.

The office can house about 1,000 employees and includes social spaces such as rest pods for staff to take naps in.

Prudential has invested about S$70 million on technology in Singapore, an important market and innovation testbed for the Prudential Group. The company’s workforce has also grown by more than 15 per cent over the same period, catering to its approximately 1 million customers in the country.