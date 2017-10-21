'Intelligent' driving circuit to be trialled in 2021, could do away with examiner in car

SINGAPORE: Those taking driving tests may no longer have an examiner in the car with them, after a new Intelligent Driving Circuit is rolled out.

This new circuit - the first in Southeast Asia - will be trialled at the Singapore Safety Driving Centre in 2021 and fully implemented at the centre in 2023, Minister for Home Affairs and Law K Shanmugam said on Saturday (Oct 21).

Speaking at the Singapore Road Safety Council gala dinner, Mr Shanmugam explained that intelligent cameras and sensors would be used to assess those learning to drive during their lessons and during practical driving tests on the circuit.

This will result in "better outcomes" for the learners as well as "more flexibility" in scheduling circuit tests, said Mr Shanmugam. He added that an examiner would also no longer be needed in the car.

In addition, he said that trials for computer simulation training for new learner motorists will begin in February next year in Singapore's three driving schools, and that by 2019 all new learner motorists will undergo such training.

Through this, learners will pick up defensive driving skills "in a safe and controlled environment", said Mr Shanmugam.

"Using technology to conduct driving lessons and tests will enhance the effectiveness of lessons, increase productivity and allow lessons to be taken outside of the current operating hours to better suit learners’ schedules," he said.

"The result of it is that the period of learning can be substantially shortened."

"CHOOSE GRACIOUSNESS"

Mr Shanmugam also stressed the need to change Singapore's driving culture into one that is more "gracious".

"Many of us who drive have enough experience with people who are irritated, who are less than gracious, who think that every second matters to an extent where they have to cut ahead," he said.

"We want to change that culture, and make it a bit more gracious."

The theme of the Singapore Road Safety Council and the Traffic Police's Safer Road campaign this year is "choose graciousness".

This includes signalling earlier when driving and giving way to other motorists and pedestrians.

"Really, we are a nation of good drivers, as it shows up in the road statistics," said Mr Shanmugam. "At the margins, there are people who perhaps haven’t picked up the best habits and I think we can improve that even more."



