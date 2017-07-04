Interactive activities for visitors at Changi Airport Terminal 4 Open House

SINGAPORE: Members of the public planning to visit the Changi Airport Terminal 4 (T4) Open House will discover some of the latest innovations at the terminal and participate in exciting activities with attractive prizes to be won.



It is first time the new terminal will be fully ready for showcase.



“The Open House visitors will be among the first to learn about and experience the innovations and ‘wow’ features at T4,” said Ms Poh Li San, Vice President of T4 Programme Management Office.

Various activities will be held during the Open House to allow visitors to have a firsthand experience of the newly integrated Fast And Seamless Travel (FAST) innovation by Changi Airport, such as facial recognition technology and automated bag-drop machines. Though the activities are not direct experiences, they are supposed to help the public to overcome the fear of using the new self-service technologies, said Ms Poh.

“What we want to do is to let the visitors have this opportunity to do the self-tagging, and realise that it is so easy, so next time when they travel, they’ll have no fear of tagging their bags anymore,” she added.

GUIDED TOUR ON APP

Advertisement

Advertisement

A T4 Open House app was specially created for the event. Visitors will be able to walk through the new terminal, including the Heritage Zone and take a glimpse at the new kinetic art and specially curated sculptures, with guidance from the app.

Changi Airport Terminal 4 Open House Route Map (Departure Hall)

The tour takes around 90 minutes to two hours. The app will also invite visitors to participate in location-based in-app games to win e-vouchers to use at Changi Airport. A lucky draw will also be conducted daily, with two pairs of air tickets from T4 airlines to be won.



Changi Airport Terminal 4 Open House Route Map (Arrival Hall)

No guided tours will be available, however, there will be volunteer members of the staff around to help. Visitors were also advised to travel light and bring their own water bottle as shops will not be open in T4.

GETTING THERE

There will be no direct public bus connecting to T4, however, free shuttle bus service will be available from T3 to T4 every five minutes, from 8.15am to 8.15pm.



Boarding point for complimentary shuttle bus to Terminal 4

Visitors driving on their own will be able to stop and park directly at T4 Car Park 4A.

Getting to Terminal 4 via ECP and PIE expressways

The T4 Open House is a ticketed event that is free-of-charge and is open to all members of the public. Visitors will need to register and book a time slot online at T4OpenHouse.com, and use the confirmation QR code to “check in” to T4. Each person is allowed to register up to six people. A total of 15,000 tickets will be available daily throughout the two weeks.