Interim Golden Shoe food centre opens, but affected by power supply issues

SINGAPORE: The temporary food centre housing hawkers from the Market Street Food Centre at Golden Shoe Car Park opened to customers for the first time on Tuesday (Aug 1).

However, fewer than 10 of the 53 stalls were open for business when Channel NewsAsia visited the food centre in the early afternoon.

There were long queues at the stalls which are open. Some hawkers were seen moving in, while several stalls are still carrying out maintenance works.

Some hawkers said they were unable to start operating because there was no electricity at their units.

Channel NewsAsia understands that at least three rows of stalls - or around 18 stalls - were affected by power supply issues.

A section of the interim food centre was dark, as stall-holders complained of a lack of electricity. (Photo: Wendy Wong)

"I came here to meet my contractor but there's no electricity," said Nuramin stall owner Nur Hasanah. "Tomorrow, once the electricity inspection is approved, I can start my business."

She is one of 53 stallholders who have chosen to continue operations at the temporary location, out of the 56 stallholders who were at the popular food centre at Golden Shoe Car Park.

The Golden Shoe site is set to be developed into one of the tallest buildings in Raffles Place. When completed, it will house office space, a serviced residence, multi-storey carpark and retail shops with a gross floor area of 1 million sq ft, developers said earlier this month.

The interim hawker centre, which is located about 200m from its original location - a six minute walk - is located next to Telok Ayer MRT Station on Cross Street. It will be open until the completion of the new 51-storey integrated development, which is expected to be ready in 2021.