Internet, fixed voice services down in Jurong West due to cable cut

SINGAPORE: Fibre broadband and fixed voices services are down in the Jurong West area due to a cable cut, local telcos said on Tuesday (Apr 11).

In a Facebook post, operator M1 said fibre operator Netlink Trust confirmed that a cable cut in the area caused difficulty in accessing fibre and fixed voice services.

Operator Singtel also said in a Facebook post that NetLink Trust confirmed the cable cut, and customers in the vicinity of Jurong West, Boon Lay and Corporation Road may experience difficulties in accessing broadband, fixed voice as well as Singtel TV services.

Similarly, telco StarHub informed its customers on Facebook of the service disruption. "Fibre network operator NetLink Trust has informed us that its engineers are looking into this matter. We will provide updates as soon as we receive further information from NetLink Trust," StarHub said.

In a statement on its website, NetLink Trust said it has deployed a team to investigate the "service interruption".

"If your service is affected by the incident, we apologise for the inconvenience caused and appreciate your patience while we work with your Internet Service Provider to restore your service as soon as possible," it said.