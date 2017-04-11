Internet service outage in Jurong West may affect 3,500 end-users: NetLink Trust

SINGAPORE: More than 3,500 end-users may have been affected by the interruption in fibre broadband and fixed voices services, which have been down since Tuesday afternoon (Apr 11) in the Jurong West, Boon Lay and Corporation Road area, said fibre network operator NetLink Trust.

It added that "emergency service restoration is underway" and that services will be progressively restored by Wednesday morning.

The disruption was due to a "fibre cut" at a worksite along Boon Lay Avenue, caused by a third party contractor doing piling works, said NetLink Trust in a press release, adding that its recovery teams are onsite to fix the problem.

The outage happened at about 4.30pm, prompting local telcos Singtel, M1 and StarHub to inform customers via Facebook of the service disruption.

"Some customers in the vicinity of Jurong West, Boon Lay and Corporation Road may experience difficulties in accessing broadband, fixed voice as well as Singtel TV services," said Singtel in its Facebook post.

In its update at 9pm, M1 said: "NetLink Trust has informed us that it expects to restore service progressively by tomorrow morning."

Channel NewsAsia understands that NetLink Trust had earlier identified the damaged cables but were locating the exact point of damage in order to get them fixed.

In a statement on Tuesday evening, a spokesperson from the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) said it has asked NetLink Trust as well as the various service providers to restore services as soon as possible.

NetLink Trust owns and operates Singapore’s national ultra-high speed fibre network. It said in its press release that it is working with all relevant parties, including the Internet Service Providers, to ensure that services to the affected areas will be restored as soon as possible.