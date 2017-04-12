Internet services in Jurong West still not fully restored, more damaged cables found

SINGAPORE: Internet services in the Jurong West, Boon Lay and Corporation Road area have not been fully restored after an outage of more than 17 hours, as fibre network operator NetLink Trust discovered more damaged cables.

M1 and Singtel said on their Facebook pages that Internet services in the area will only be fully restored by Wednesday afternoon, instead of Wednesday morning as said earlier.



“NetLink Trust has rectified some of the damaged fibre cables impacting service in Jurong West,” M1 said in an update at 9.15am. “It has found further damage to its fibre cables and has informed us that it expects service restoration by late afternoon.”

Internet service provider ViewQwest said it expects services to be fully restored by 2pm.

Two new damaged cables were identified and repairs by NetLink Trust are under way, according to ISP MyRepublic.

In a Facebook update at 7.30am, StarHub said: "NetLink Trust has advised that it has restored approximately 70 per cent of the affected fibre circuits provided to StarHub customers. We will continue to provide updates as we receive them from NetLink Trust."

Fibre broadband and fixed voice services in the Jurong West area have been disrupted since about 4.30pm on Tuesday, affecting about 3,500 end-users. NetLink Trust said the disruption was due to a "fibre cut" at a worksite along Boon Lay Avenue, caused by a third party contractor doing piling works.

In a statement on Tuesday evening, a spokesperson from the Infocomm Media Development Authority said it has asked NetLink Trust as well as the various service providers to restore services as soon as possible.

NetLink Trust owns and operates Singapore’s national ultra-high speed fibre network. It said on Tuesday that it is working to restore services to the affected areas as soon as possible.