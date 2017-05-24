Internet speeds in Singapore among world's fastest: Report

SINGAPORE: Singapore has some of the fastest Internet speeds in the world, both on mobile and broadband, according to a Speedtest market report released on Wednesday (May 24).

Singapore logged an average fixed broadband download speed of 180.61 Mbps and average mobile download speed of 44.37 Mbps - second in the world behind Norway, the report by Internet metrics company Ookla said.

It added that Singapore’s fixed broadband and mobile speeds are continuing to improve, with 18.1 per cent and 16.4 per cent increases respectively, over the same period the year before.

The country also has the fastest average mobile upload speed at 17.46Mbps.

The data for the report was collected from users who conducted speed performance tests with Speedtest's widgets and applications between October 2016 and March 2017.

MOBILE CUSTOMERS "CAN'T MAKE A BAD CHOICE IN SINGAPORE"

Telco Singtel was ranked the fastest mobile provider with an average download speed of 49.80 Mbps and upload speed of 19.27 Mbps.

StarHub was a close second with an average download speed of 48.32 Mbps and upload of 16.89 Mbps.

Mobile customers "can’t make a bad choice in Singapore", the report noted.

However, Singtel was ranked the slowest Internet service provider (ISP), with the slowest download and upload speeds over broadband, the report noted.

ViewQwest, which started offering residential fibre in Singapore in 2012, had the fastest download speeds at 899.35Mbps, while M1 had the fastest upload speed over broadband at 692.85Mbps, the report said.

The report noted that although Singapore has some of the fastest broadband speeds on the planet, the country is still working to improve the technology by adding infrastructure like fibre to boost speeds even more, while at the same time cutting prices for basic services to attract subscribers.

"The addition of a fourth mobile carrier, TPG Telecom, and the addition of an undersea cable network between Singapore and Australia will likely further improve consumer experiences and create more connectivity opportunities," the report said.



"With government agencies launching initiatives to boost innovation, technology and research, consumers will continue to see more growth both on the broadband and mobile fronts."