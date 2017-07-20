Invest in digital infrastructure to ease burden on fast-growing cities: Koh Poh Koon

SINGAPORE: Urban planners were on Thursday (Jul 20) urged to invest in digital infrastructure as a way of easing the burden on fast-growing cities.

Speaking at the Asia Urban Governance Leaders Forum, Senior Minister of State for National Development Dr Koh Poh Koon mooted the use of digital infrastructure, pointing to how transport authorities in Singapore have used data analytics to reduce waiting times for popular bus services.

Dr Koh, who is also Senior Minister of State for Trade and Industry, also noted that Singapore will soon begin de-centralising its central business district by developing new economic centres.

For instance, Punggol Digital District will focus on the digital and cybersecurity sectors, and Woodlands will be a cluster for advanced manufacturing and digital industries.

Said Dr Koh: “We want to broaden our development beyond the downtown area, to ensure more opportunities for jobs all over Singapore.



"We are also providing new types of spaces to cater to the dynamic nature of economic activities. We are piloting the 'Enterprise District' at Punggol Digital District. With this scheme, the master developer, Jurong Town Corporation (JTC), is given flexibility to optimise land use across the entire development and will be less restrained by the typical zoning rules on individual land parcels.

Advertisement Advertisement

"So we are keen to explore greater flexibility of land use across various land parcels as we masterplan our new economic centres."



"The Government could partner the private sector to develop, place-make and manage our future economic centres," he added.



The forum is jointly organised by Temasek Foundation International and Singapore Cooperation Enterprise, and is part of a series of themed forums held throughout 2017.