iPhone 7 scam on Carousell: Man jailed 16 months

SINGAPORE: A 31-year-old man was sentenced to 16 months' jail on Tuesday (Jan 10), for cheating shoppers who were looking to buy new iPhone 7s on online marketplace Carousell.



A total of 15 victims were tricked into parting with more than S$10,000.

Cai Jiaxiang committed the offences shortly after his release from prison in mid-2016. He set up a Carousell account to advertise iPhone 7s for sale. Interested buyers would message him privately to negotiate a price, and Cai would direct them to make full or partial payment into one of three bank accounts.

One of those accounts belonged to an unlicensed money lender to whom Cai owed money. He claimed on Tuesday that he carried out the scam to pay off mounting gambling debts.

In less than a month, Cai collected S$10,370 from his 15 victims, each of them lost between S$100 and S$4,610.

When Cai did not deliver the mobile phones as promised, police reports were lodged. He was arrested on Sep 21 last year.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Thiam Jia Min sought a jail term of 18 to 22 months, citing Cai’s criminal past. Not only did he spent time in jail in 2015 for cheating, he also had a history of theft and other offences dating back to 2009.

DPP Thiam said Cai’s scam on Carousell was premeditated and that he had used the same modus operandi to cheat other victims previously. The prosecutor also noted that no restitution was made.

However, Cai's lawyer Ms Alice Tan, who defended him under the Criminal Legal Aid Scheme, said he wanted to make restitution but was unable to. He had put the money into his mother’s bank account, but she lost it all when she fell prey to a similar scam, Ms Tan told the court.

She added that Cai had a “troubled childhood”, and that his parents were in and out of jail for drug offences. Ms Tan urged the court not to impose a jail term that's longer than 15 months.

To deal with his gambling habit, Ms Tan said Cai intends to check himself into the National Addictions Management Service upon his release from prison.

In sentencing, District Judge Wong Li Tein said it is “disturbing” that Cai had used the same method to commit the same crime despite having spent time in prison for such offences. “I understand your troubled past, but the person (bringing) more hardship to your family is you,” the judge said, warning Cai he would end up like his parents – in and out of jail – if he continued on a criminal path.

“Each time you come back to this court, you’ll face a heavier and heavier sentence … before you know it, the best years of your life will be gone,” Judge Wong said.

On top of Cai’s 16-month sentence, he will serve an additional 50 days for breaching a prison remission order.

For cheating, Cai could have been jailed for up to 10 years.