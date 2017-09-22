iPhone 8 launch draws crowds to Apple Store at Orchard Road

SINGAPORE: Apple fans were out in droves for the launch of the new iPhone 8 and the larger iPhone 8 Plus on Friday (Sep 22), with crowds flocking to the Apple Store along Orchard Road.

For some, the race to be the first few in the queue began on Thursday night.



First in line is Mr Amin Ahmed Dholiya (in pink) who's here since 7pm last night. He says he's still "feeling good" https://t.co/rxaWZMA1kf pic.twitter.com/gCCOQCIucl — Tang See Kit (@SeeKitCNA) September 21, 2017

About 80 diehard Apple fans stood in line overnight outside the store at Knightsbridge Mall after receiving green numbered wristbands.

Each person was handed a green wristband denoting their position in the queue, and they were only allowed to leave the line for a maximum of one hour. (Photo: Tang See Kit)

About 100 more joined the walk-in queue this morning ahead of the launch at 8am. Given that Singapore is among the first few markets where the new iPhones are released, many foreigners could be seen in the queue.

Among them was Mr Hoai Trinh, a 32-year-old businessman from Vietnam who managed to get two gold versions of the iPhone 8 Plus.

"I like the new camera, the all-glass (exterior) and the processor ... It's expensive but we like it," he told Channel NewsAsia, adding that the phones amount to a month's salary for him.



Despite being in line for about 10 hours, these Vietnamese #Apple fans are still really energetic! https://t.co/rxaWZMA1kf #iPhone8Launch pic.twitter.com/JLDIiKci5y — Tang See Kit (@SeeKitCNA) September 21, 2017

This was the fourth time Mr Trinh had travelled to Singapore for the iPhone launches and he plans to make another trip to Singapore when the iPhone X is launched.

Mr Hoai Trinh (in red) and a friend at the Apple Store along Orchard Road. (Photo: Tang See Kit)

Mr Varis Sinthopruangchai from Bangkok was the first to enter the Apple Store on Friday. The 20-year-old finance major, who is on an exchange programme at the National University of Singapore, had pre-ordered the black versions of the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus last week.



Thai national Sarunpat Apichaic from Bangkok poses with his iphone 8 and iphone 8 plus phones. (Photo: Tang See Kit)

"The booking was hard but it all paid off," said Mr Sinthopruangchai, who plans to give the phones to his parents. "It's my first time getting the iPhone on the first day ... it's a very exciting and memorable moment in my lifetime."



Also from Bangkok was Mr Sarunpat Apichaic, who was eighth in line and bought two iPhone 8 Plus phones in silver and space grey. He plans to travel back to Singapore to get the iPhone X next month.



The 35-year-old said this is the first time he is queuing to get the new iPhones and was tempted to do so after reading about the better camera functions.

Despite spending more than S$2,000, Mr Apichaic told Channel NewsAsia: "This is not expensive because I love Apple."



This is the first major product launch to be held at the Apple store in Singapore, which opened to much fanfare in May.



The iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus offer more modest improvements over their predecessors and come in silver, space grey and gold in 64GB and 256GB models. Prices start from S$1,148 for the iPhone 8 and S$1,308 for the iPhone 8 Plus.⁠⁠⁠⁠