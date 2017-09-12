IRAS warns public about email scam on tax refunds

SINGAPORE: An email on tax refunds purportedly sent by the Inland Revenue Authority of Singapore (IRAS) is a scam, and may contain a computer virus, the tax authority said on Tuesday (Sep 12).

The email, sent to members of the public, asks recipients to download an attachment or click on a link to view their tax refunds, IRAS said in a Facebook post.

On its website, IRAS said there have been reported cases of scammers sending emails, letters, text messages or phone calls purportedly from the authority to members of the public. These scams asked people to transfer money for tax purposes to other bank accounts; pay money before an inheritance or estate of a deceased person is released; provide bank account numbers for tax refund claims, cash rewards or to pay outstanding taxes; and provide information such as personal particulars and passwords.

IRAS reminded the public that it does not send official emails from personal email accounts, and it will not ask for personal information through email.

Emails have also been sent by scammers mimicking IRAS’ email addresses ending with @iras.gov.sg, it added.

Anyone who has received a suspicious email, letter, SMS or phone call purportedly from IRAS should not respond, and immediately contact the authority, it said.

