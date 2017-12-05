ISEAS-Yusof Ishak Institute appoints new director

SINGAPORE: Mr Choi Shing Kwok has been appointed the new director of the ISEAS-Yusof Ishak Institute, said the regional research centre in a media release on Monday (Dec 4).

The appointment takes effect on Jan 15, 2018, a day after the current director Mr Tan Chin Tiong steps down.

ISEAS said Mr Choi last served as Permanent Secretary (Environment and Water Resources) from July 2012 to October 2017. Prior to this, he was Permanent Secretary (Transport) and served as director in the Security and Intelligence Division of the Ministry of Defence from 1995 to 2005.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mr Tan will step down after more than five years at the helm during which he provided "strong management leadership", said chairman of the ISEAS board of trustees, Professor Wang Gungwu.

"He has transformed the ISEAS-Yusof Ishak Institute's research structure, giving it a stronger focus and synergy that channelled its scholars to research on core contemporary issues and subjects, and produce well-informed analysis of regional events," said Professor Wang, adding he was glad that Mr Tan was staying on at the centre as a senior advisor.

He also welcomed Mr Choi, whom he was confident would "further strengthen ISEAS as a leading research centre on Southeast Asian studies".