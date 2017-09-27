Islamic State video featuring Singaporean fighter manipulates teachings of Islam: MUIS

SINGAPORE: The Islamic State recruitment video which features a Singaporean fighter is "full of distortions and falsehood," said the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (MUIS) in a statement on Wednesday (Sep 27).

It is "deliberately designed to mislead Muslim viewers into sympathising with ISIS," said the Mufti of Singapore, Dr Mohamed Fatris Bakaram.

"These distortions are dangerous as they misinterpret and manipulate the teachings of Islam, to influence and convert those who may not be able discern the truth from the untruths," he added.

The Singaporean fighter, who calls himself Abu 'Uqayl in the video, has been identified as Megat Shahdan Abdul Samad.

According to the Ministry of Home Affairs, he was a school dropout and a secret society member with a string of drug and criminal convictions. He was radicalised in the Middle East and has been injured in combat while fighting with IS in Iraq and Syria.

"Unfortunately, this video is only one of many similar messages which can be found on many websites and on social media," said Dr Fatris, adding that Megat Shahdan has been brainwashed by such dangerous doctrines.

The mufti reminded the Muslim community here to stay vigilant, and for family and friends to help those who show signs of being influenced by radical ideology.

MUIS said it is working with religious teachers to counter such narratives online and to help the community identify falsehoods. "Knowledge is the only vaccine to build resilience against such insidious attacks," it added.