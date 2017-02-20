Israeli PM Netanyahu on 2-day visit to Singapore

SINGAPORE: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu kicks off a two-day official visit to Singapore from Monday (Feb 20).

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said in a statement that an official welcome ceremony will be held for Mr Netanyahu at the Istana on Monday. There, he will call on President Tony Tan Keng Yam and meet with Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong.



He will also be hosted to lunch by Deputy Prime Minister and Coordinating Minister for National Security Teo Chee Hean, and to an official dinner by Mr Lee at the Istana in the evening.



The Israeli prime minister will be accompanied by his wife, Mrs Sara Netanyahu, and a delegation of senior government officials on the visit, MFA said.



