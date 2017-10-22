Istana could be open to the public on more occasions

More than 9,300 visitors attended the Istana open house on Sunday (Oct 22), held in celebration of Deepavali.

SINGAPORE: The public could get more opportunities to visit the Istana, as President Halimah Yacob is looking to introduce programmes beyond the five open houses held annually.



"That's what I intend to do. I want to see the Istana becoming more accessible to ordinary Singaporeans," Mdm Halimah told reporters on Sunday (Oct 22) as she hosted her first Istana open house since being elected President in September.

"I also have ideas, which I am exploring with my colleagues, to come up with programmes to make it more accessible not just during the Istana opens houses five times a year but maybe other days as well," she added.

Programmes lined up for the open house included music and dance performances.

Sunday's open house was held in celebration of Deepavali. The other four open houses are during Chinese New Year, Hari Raya Puasa, Labour Day and National Day.

More than 9,300 visitors were entertained by a display of birds by Wildlife Reserves Singapore, balloon sculpting, as well as a series of music and dance performances from community clubs and schools on Sunday.

For students from the St Patrick’s school band, among their audience was Singapore’s head of state. Mdm Halimah also patiently obliged as many eager members of the public asked to take photos and selfies with her.



President Halimah and her husband Mr Mohamed Abdullah Alhabshee watched a performance by the St Patrick’s school band. (Photo: Cheryl Goh)

As part of her efforts to include more segments of the community in open houses, Mdm Halimah invited a group of women aged 50 and above from non-profit organisation Society for WINGS which helps older women age actively.

The group of women were accompanied by volunteer guides from Singapore Polytechnic and Mdm Halimah noted this as a good example of inter-generational bonding.



“Most particularly those who are beneficiaries of social service organisations, but also my focus will be on families, help encourage family bonding, help encourage youth, the young, so those will be areas I intend to focus on when we talk about accessibility,” said Mdm Halimah.

President Halimah's husband, Mr Mohamed Abdullah Alhabshee, holding a snake which was part of a display by Wildlife Reserves Singapore.

She added: “The Istana is a very important institution, declared a national monument in 1992, was the governor’s house, residence and has evolved over the years, and now is the symbol of our independence and sovereignty.



“I’m really glad that members of the public could come and explore the grounds, and understand a lot more about our heritage as well as our Istana, and our presidency.”

A number of tours were available to members of the public, including the Nature Guided Walk, a collaboration between the President’s Office and the National Parks Board which showcases the Istana’s flora, fauna and biodiversity.



Nature lovers could also opt to do a self-guided Plants Trail tour with the help of the Istana Garden Walk mobile application, which allows them to discover 10 types of plant species in the Istana gardens.

