Istana to launch sorbet based on signature drink for Jul 30 open house

SINGAPORE: The grounds of the Istana will be opened to the public on Sunday (Jul 30) to celebrate National Day - and the main highlight will be the launch of a new sorbet to commemorate Singapore's 52nd birthday.



The new Istana Harvest sorbet is based on the Istana's signature drink of the same name, which is created using ingredients from its spice garden.



The drink is currently served exclusively to foreign dignitaries and guests of the Istana, President Tony Tam Keng Yam said. "Mrs Tan and I wanted to share this unique flavour with more Singaporeans.



"We therefore explored the idea of creating a sorbet based on the Istana Harvest drink, as a refreshing treat for visitors to our Istana open house."

The President's office said that the sorbet will be sold at Udders Ice Cream booths at the open house, with all proceeds donated to the President's Challenge.

The open house will also feature the annual Istana Art Event, which includes an on-the-spot art competition for three- to 12-year-old children, as well as hands-on booths offering activities such as batik painting and calligraphy.

Advertisement Advertisement

There will also be music and dance performances by school students, as well as guided nature walks showcasing the Istana's flora, fauna and biodiversity.

The open house runs from 8.30am to 6pm on Sunday. Entry to the Istana grounds is free for Singaporeans and Singapore permanent residents. Other visitors will have to pay a S$2 entrance fee per person.