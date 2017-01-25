Istana to open doors to public in celebration of Chinese New Year

SINGAPORE: The Istana grounds will be open to the public on Sunday (Jan 29) from 8.30am to 6pm, the President's Office announced in a press release on Wednesday.

In celebration of the Chinese New Year, members of the public can look forward to lion dance performances by the Yuan Ching Secondary School Lion Dance Troupe and Yi Quan Atheletic Association Lion Dance Troupe.

There will also be a rooster and instrumental dance performance by Cixi City Celadon Ou Music Troupe, a sunflower dance by the Singapore Soka Association and a Youthful Spring! Dance by the Soka Youth Dance Crew. The Quanzhou Gaojia Opera Troupe will be putting up an opera performance and a trained monkey puppet show too.

The public can also look forward to music performances by the Punggol Primary School Band and Maha Bodhi Primary School Band. Other highlights include a display of birds by Wildlife Reserves Singapore and a Chinese calligraphy booth, the President’s Office said.

Visitors can also sign up for the Nature Guided Walk at the Istana to understand the grounds' flora, fauna and biodiversity, or take a guided tour of the Istana main building. Alternatively, they can opt for a self-guided tour with the help of the "Istana Garden Walk" mobile application.

Entry to the Istana grounds is free for Singaporeans and Singapore permanent residents, while other visitors have to pay an entrance fee of S$2 per person. Additional fees will apply for guided tours. Those who want to tour the state room, banquet hall and reception room in the Istana main building will have to pay the following fees:





The following fees apply for the Nature Guided Walk, which is conducted by volunteers. Tours begin every hour from 10am to 4pm and all fees collected will be donated to charity.





The Istana Heritage Gallery at Istana Park (opposite the main gate of the Istana along Orchard Road) will also be open from 10am to 6pm, the President’s Office said.