Istana to open its doors to the public on Labour Day

SINGAPORE: The Istana grounds will be open to the public from 8.30am to 6pm on Labour Day (May 1), the President's Office announced on Wednesday (Apr 26).

One of the highlights of the open house will be "Learning City" activity booths, where visitors will be able to engage in hands-on learning activities such as making water rockets and virtual reality goggles, the President's Office said.

The event will also feature a display of snakes by the Singapore Zoo, music performances by the Singapore Symphony Orchestra, Xingnan Primary School and Jurongville Secondary School, as well as NTUC's youth membership club nEbO and U Live, its platform for senior workers. There will also be dance performances by the Singapore Management University Student Club and People's Association Talents.

Visitors can sign up for the Nature Guided Walk at the Istana to understand the grounds' biodiversity or take a guided tour of the Istana main building. They can also take a self-guided tour with the help of the "Istana Garden Walk" mobile app.

Entry to the Istana grounds is free for Singaporeans and Singapore permanent residents. Other visitors have to pay an entrance fee of S$2 per person.

Additional fees will apply for guided tours. Tours of the state room, banquet hall and reception room in the Istana main building are available at the following fees:

The following fees apply for the Nature Guided Walk, which is conducted by volunteers. Tours begin every hour from 10am to 4pm, with groups limited to 12 to 15 people.

Proceeds from the sale of Istana souvenirs as well as all entrance fees will be donated to charity, the President's Office said.