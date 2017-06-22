Istana to open to public on Hari Raya Puasa

SINGAPORE: The Istana grounds will be open to the public from 8.30am to 6pm on Hari Raya Puasa (Jun 25), the President’s Office announced on Thursday.

Among the highlights of the open house are music performances by Novo Winds Symphony Band, Naval Base Secondary School Symphonic Band, Sembawang Wind Orchestra and Yishun Secondary School Band, according to the press release.



There will also be dance performances by the Kolam Ayer Bhangra Dance Group - Bhangre De Sitare, Sheng Yi Heng Dances Group, Kampong Chai Chee’s Dance Group and Power Dances Group, it added.

Other activities include a display of birds by Wildlife Reserves Singapore, and a balloon sculpturing booth by SingTel, the President's Office said.

Visitors can sign up for the Nature Guided Walk, which showcases the Istana’s biodiversity, or take a guided tour of the Istana main building. They can also take a self-guided tour with the help of the Istana Garden Walk mobile app.

Entry to the Istana grounds is free for Singaporeans and Singapore permanent residents. Other visitors are required to pay an entrance fee of S$2 per person. Istana souvenirs will be on sale during the open house, and proceeds from the sales and all entrance fees collected will be donated to charity.

Additional fees will apply for guided tours. Tours of the state room, banquet hall and reception room in the Istana main building are available at the following fees:

The following fees are applicable for the Nature Guided Walk which is conducted by volunteers. Tours are limited to 12 to 15 people per group, and depart every hour from 10am to 4pm.