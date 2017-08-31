‘It has been an honour and a privilege’: President Tony Tan bids farewell to the Istana

SINGAPORE: In his six years in office, President Tony Tan Keng Yam saw through many major national events.



His Presidency began shortly after the 2011 General Election which resulted in a vote swing against the ruling People's Action Party. There was the death of Singapore's founding Prime Minister Lee Kuan Yew in 2015; Singapore’s jubilee birthday celebrations; and the nation picked up its first Olympic gold medal.



Through it all, Dr Tan carried out his duties as “a President for all Singaporeans”, something he pledged to do when he was sworn in six years ago.



On Thursday (Aug 31), Dr Tan bade farewell to the Istana as Singapore’s seventh head of state. Staff said their goodbyes in the afternoon, and a reception was held in the evening which was attended by Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, Cabinet ministers, Members of Parliament, as well as more than 200 other guests.



President Tony Tan says bids farewell to the staff at the Istana. (Photo: Howard Law)

Looking back at his time in office, Dr Tan said it has been “a deeply moving opportunity to see Singapore in all its diversity”, and to meet Singaporeans from all walks of life.



Helping the less fortunate and building what he called “social reserves” were matters close to his heart. Building on the legacy of his predecessor, the late Mr S R Nathan, Dr Tan expanded the President's Challenge - from an annual fund-raiser to help the less fortunate, to getting Singaporeans to volunteer and get involved in social entrepreneurship.



“Our progress as a nation is measured not only by our ranking on international tables or the success of our highest flyers. The measure of our society rests on how we care for those less fortunate than ourselves,” Dr Tan said in his farewell speech at the Istana.



“I encouraged Singaporeans to give their time, talent and resources to help those in need. I was delighted to see the many initiatives launched by Singaporeans from all walks of life.



“Like our financial reserves, these social reserves are important when we navigate through uncertain times.”

In today’s interconnected world, Dr Tan said it is important for Singapore to maintain strong relations with its partners around the world. That is where state visits play a role in raising the country’s international profile and creating opportunities for Singapore companies in new markets.

Dr Tan made more than 30 state visits during his term. “On each visit, I was also delighted to meet Singaporeans living, studying, and working overseas. Within their own communities, they are Singapore’s ambassadors,” he said.

Beyond serving the community and representing the nation abroad, the President has a constitutional role to play and that includes working closely with the government of the day.

Addressing PM Lee, Dr Tan said he was glad his experience has been a resource to the Prime Minister and his Government.



"Mutual trust and respect underpin our constitutional roles as Prime Minister and President, and our cordial relationship has allowed formal as well as informal opportunities to work together,” Dr Tan added. “I have greatly valued our regular meetings, and I am happy that my contributions and views have been helpful and constructive.”



The President is not a centre of political power, Dr Tan noted, as Singaporeans prepare to vote for their new head of state next month, if more than one candidate is eligible.



“But the President can be a resource. And our President must be a symbol", he said.



Concluding his speech, Dr Tan described his time as President as the highlight of his career, and thanked his wife Mary for being a “tremendous source of strength and wise counsel”.



“Mary has been a key pillar of support to me, both during and before my Presidency. She has a genuine empathy for people which has brought warmth to this office and helped me throughout my career,” he said.



After half a century of working as a university lecturer, a Member of Parliament, a Minister, Deputy Prime Minister, and finally President, Dr Tan said he is now ready to serve Singapore as a citizen.



“It has indeed been an honour and a privilege. Thank you.”



Under the constitution, the chairman of the Council of Presidential Advisers, Mr J Y Pillay, will be Acting President until Dr Tan’s successor is elected.

