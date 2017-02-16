ITE College East student suspended after bullying video surfaces

SINGAPORE: A student from the Institute of Technical Education (ITE) College East has been suspended after he was filmed raining blows on and repeatedly kicking another person in the school toilet.

Video of the attack surfaced on Facebook, where it has been shared more than 21,000 times. It shows a whimpering boy cowering in a corner and trying to shield his head as he is berated and hit by a larger-sized person. The video also pans to show several other people were in the toilet with the attacker.

In a statement posted on Facebook on Thursday (Feb 16), the school principal Dr Yek Tiew Ming confirmed that the assault case occurred on Feb 8.

"The victim has consulted a doctor and we are rendering our assistance to him," Dr Yek said. "ITE takes a serious view of the matter, and does not condone such acts. ITE College East will cooperate with police investigations."

Police also confirmed on Thursday that a report has been lodged and that investigations are ongoing.



