ITE, polytechnic educators receive President's Award for Teachers for the first time

SINGAPORE: For the first time, two teachers at institutes of higher learning are among the winners of Singapore's highest accolade for teaching excellence, the President’s Award for Teachers.

They are Ms Asrina Abdul Samad from the Institute of Technical Education (ITE) and Ms Kwa Lay Ping from Singapore Polytechnic (SP).

Minister for Education (Higher Education and Skills) Ong Ye Kung announced last year that teachers from ITEs and polytechnics would be included in the award from this year.

On Friday (Aug 25) evening, six outstanding teachers received their awards from President Tony Tan Keng Yam at the Istana, for their dedication to their work through the use of innovative techniques in their lessons.

The other four recipients are teachers from primary and secondary schools.

Ms Asrina, currently a Master Mentor at ITE, told Channel NewsAsia about the Innovative Lab, a classroom she designed to create a more conducive learning space for her students.

When Ms Asrina conducted engineering lessons in the past, she would often shift tables and chairs around for her students to have group discussions and give presentations.



The new "lab" features large carpeted spaces to facilitate group discussions, as well as augmented reality, interactive screens, and tables and walls that students could write on, she said.

The lab Ms Asrina designed is equipped with walls and tables that can be written on. (Photo: Rachelle Lee)

Ms Asrina said the technology helps engage students in learning, despite the abstract nature of some engineering lessons.

"The attendance rate has improved in this lab. They now see learning (with) a different perspective because it’s no longer just pushing content to them. They take ownership in their learning," she said.

Ms Asrina also uses the lab to help her colleagues sharpen their teaching methods and make their lessons more student-centric. Cameras in the lab record the teachers in action, and Ms Asrina reviews the footage with them to find areas for improvement.

"ALL CHILDREN HAVE NEEDS"

Dr Ow Yeong Wai Mang, who is in charge of students' well-being at Henry Park Primary School, also took home an award on Friday night. She devotes a large portion of her time helping students with special needs, such as those with attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder.



In the process of helping special needs students, Dr Ow Yeong has become attentive to the needs of all students, the Ministry of Education said of her.

"Today, many children don’t have people listening to them. But all children have needs," Dr Ow Yeong said. "When a child is feeling good, it’s the time to establish rapport, reach out to him and show you really care."



Dr Ow Yeong Wai Mang with her students in Henry Park Primary School. (Photo: Rachelle Lee)

To learn how to better support her students, Dr Ow Yeong spent more than a decade pursuing a Masters and PhD in Education (Special Needs) while still teaching full-time.



The English teacher goes the extra mile to keep parents up to date on their children's activities in school, with a daily class blog to update them what their children have learnt.

On top of that, she sends individual reports to all her students' parents every fortnight to update them on their child's progress and behaviour in school.

"It’s all part of my partnership with the parents. By keeping them informed, they can help me reinforce what I’m telling their child in class," Dr Ow Yeong said.



The winners were chosen from more than 4,000 nominees this year.