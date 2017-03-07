ITE to introduce new apprenticeship-based technical diploma

SINGAPORE: The Institute of Technical Education (ITE) will introduce a new technical diploma for its students, announced Education Minister (Higher Education and Skills) Ong Ye Kung in Parliament on Tuesday (Mar 7).

Speaking during his ministry’s Committee of Supply debate, Mr Ong said “learning by doing” is a key shift in the way MOE delivers higher education, and this ethos has been strongest at ITE.

He noted that today, many ITE students aspire to progress to polytechnics, and every year a quarter of them do so. “However, while polytechnic education is applied in nature, it is actually not quite ‘learning by doing’ in the sense of an apprenticeship,” he said. “An ITE student still needs to score above a certain GPA, and demonstrate fairly high academic abilities, before the polytechnics accept him or her.”

To this end, Mr Ong said they will develop a new pathway for ITE students, leading to a technical diploma to be conferred by ITE.

Currently, ITE offers three specialised diplomas in areas like culinary arts and automative engineering, in cooperation with foreign institutions. The diplomas are conferred by the foreign institutions.

Mr Ong added that the “big difference”, between the new technical diploma and a polytechnic diploma is in the mode of learning. The new diploma will be apprenticeship-based, and every course will be delivered in partnership with major employers.

ITE students will be able to apply for the diploma after they graduate with a Nitec or Higher Nitec, or after a few years of working.

He said the pathway will be introduced in sectors like Mechanical and Electrical Services Design and Supervision, Security System Engineering, Rehabilitation Therapy and Offshore and Marine Engineering. More details will be provided shortly, he added.

“With this new pathway, ITE students need not see polytechnics as their only path for progression,” he said. “They can advance through skills mastery and practice, by staying with ITE.”

“Learning by doing” will also apply for universities, added Mr Ong. The Singapore Institute of Technology and SIM University will introduce seven new SkillsFuture Work-Study Degree Programmes.

He also announced that the National University of Singapore will also start offering a slate of such work-study programmes this year, with courses in Information Security, Business Analytics and Data Science and Analytics.

The minister added that he will be tabling a Bill in Parliament later this year to restructure SIM University into Singapore’s sixth autonomous university. It will focus on applied degree programmes in the social sciences, such as social work, human resources and early childhood education.

EARLY ADMISSIONS EXERCISE TO BE INTRODUCED AT ITES, EXPANDED AT POLYTECHNICS

MOE will also introduce an Early Admissions Exercise (EAE) for ITEs, where students can be admitted based on course-specific aptitude and interest, announced Mr Ong.

The exercise will allow secondary school students to apply for conditional admission to ITE courses before taking their N- and O-Level examinations. ITE students taking the Nitec course will also be able to apply for conditional admission to Higher Nitec courses before they take their Nitec final examinations.

Mr Ong explained that currently, the ITEs have a Special College Admissions Scheme, where applicants are considered based on general talents like leadership and sports. But only a small percentage of students are admitted based on their aptitude and interests in specific courses.

At the Higher Nitec level, only 10 out of nearly 50 courses are open for enrolment based on aptitude and interest, he added.

With the change, ITEs will be able to systematically admit up to 15 per cent of its intake via aptitude-based admissions.

Mr Ong also announced that the intake for the EAE for polytechnics will be increased from 12.5 per cent to 15 per cent for the 2018 Admission Year. This will mean that more than 500 places will be included under the exercise, he added.



Mr Ong said that the outcome of last year’s EAE for polytechnics was “encouraging”. The polytechnics received applications from about 8,000 O-Level students, of which 2,500 were successful. The eventual intake was “close to” 12 per cent of the total polytechnic intake, he added, and two polytechnics slightly exceeded their 12.5 per cent quota.

“These are healthy utilisation rates for a first exercise,” he said. He added that polytechnics have also given feedback that the EAE is particularly useful in sectors like early childhood, nursing and social work, where aptitude and commitment to the career is crucial.