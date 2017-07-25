ITE to offer 4 new work-learn diploma programmes next year

SINGAPORE: The Institute of Technical Education (ITE) on Tuesday (Jul 25) announced it will be offering four new Work-Learn Technical Diploma (WLTD) programmes from April next year.

These new programmes will be offered in collaboration with employers here, according to the press release, and they are:

WLTD in Marine & Offshore Engineering

WLTD in Mechanical & Electrical Services Supervision

WLTD in Rehabilitation Care

WLTD in Security Systems Engineering

ITE said these new programmes are developed and delivered in close partnership with key employers, and 70 per cent of the curriculum time is dedicated to on-the-job training.



The programmes will last between two-and-a-half and three years, and up to 120 places across the four programmes will be offered to the first intake, it added.

The programmes are open to fresh and in-employment ITE graduates who are Singaporeans or Permanent Residents and have a relevant National Institute Of Technical Education Certificate (Nitec) with a Grade Point Average (GPA) score of at least 2.0, or a relevant Higher Nitec. Those with any Nitec or Higher Nitec qualifications, with two years' relevant work experience and support from their employers, which are part of the WLTD programme, also qualify.

Employers who have come onboard include Certis Cisco, ST Electronics, Keppel Offshore & Marine, Sembcorp Marine, St Luke’s Eldercare and AWWA, and ITE hopes more companies would join.

Registration will open from Nov 27, 2017, to Feb 2, 2018, the press release said.