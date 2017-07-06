Jade Circle nursing home project revived, to be ready end-2019

The new Jade Circle nursing home will have 22 beds, and adopt an anti-diaper, restraint-free care policy for its residents.

SINGAPORE: The Jade Circle nursing home project, which was shelved in 2015, has been revived and is expected to be ready by the end of 2019, according to the Lien Foundation and Khoo Chwee Neo Foundation on Thursday (Jul 6).

The 22-bedder nursing home for people with dementia, conceived to "usher in a new era in eldercare", will have eight single rooms and seven twin-sharing rooms. The residents will be divided into two "households", and a senior care associate will look after residents in each household, according to their joint press release.



"This care team will receive continual training and also have access to nurses and other health professionals from Peacehaven Nursing Home," it added. "This structure not only maximises staff strength, it also manages manpower costs."

It will be built on an adjoining parcel of land north of the current Peacehaven Nursing Home as an extension to the existing building, and is expected to be ready by the fourth quarter of 2019.

Artist's impression of a double bedroom at Jade Circle. (Image: Lien Foundation and Khoo Chwee Neo Foundation)

EXPANDED SCOPE

Jade Circle nursing home now has an expanded scope, they said. For instance, it will have a significantly bigger day-activity centre in keeping with the national push to enable the elderly to age in the community, they said.

The two-storey activity centre and lifestyle club will have a hydrotherapy pool, cafe, hair salon and a gym equipped with the strength-training machines currently used under the Lien Foundation's Gym Tonic programme. It will cater to 120 seniors, and retired seniors will be involved in the centre as volunteers, the press release said, adding that the membership of the club will be open to all who live near Changi.

In terms of care approach, the home will continue to pursue the "person-centred, habilitative model", but with an anti-diaper, restraint-free care policy to improve the dignity, wellbeing and autonomy among the elderly, according to the press release. Habilitative care, as compared to medical care, is focused on promoting positive emotions, maximising skills and abilities that remain and reducing challenging behaviours, it added.

The press release also noted that unlike in the original concept, Jade Circle will have the "full spectrum" of senior services - from active ageing and preventive care to rehabilitation and residential care. It will also improve capabilities in dementia care through an on-site training centre and encourage innovation in eldercare through IT.

As for fees, the new Jade Circle will admit both private and subsidised patients. Depending on the level of care needed, the estimated fees range between S$1,500 to S$2,500 for day centre care and S$2,000 to S$3,500 for residential care before means testing.

WHY IS THE PROJECT REVIVED?

The S$15-million nursing home project was called off in 2015 after it was unable to secure government subsidies. The Ministry of Health said in October 2016 that converting nursing homes to all single and double-bedded rooms will hurt the affordability of care.



The ministry's response came after Lien Foundation CEO Lee Poh Wah gave an interview with 938LIVE , during which he recounted the experience of trying to build the 60-bed Jade Circle nursing home project.

The project was revived after Peacehaven revised its plans, agreeing to add multi-bedded rooms in its existing building as part of its overall development of the nursing home. With this, MOH is considering Peacehaven and Jade Circle as a single entity in terms of eligibility for government subsidies, and is leaving Peacehaven to decide on who they will admit into Jade Circle.

The overall development cost of Jade Circle has been reduced from the original S$15 million to S$14 million. As such, the funding commitments from both Lien Foundation and Khoo Chwee Neo Foundation was each reduced from S$5 million to S$4.5 million.