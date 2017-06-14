Jail, driving ban for cabby who beat red light, collided into pedestrian

SINGAPORE: For beating a red light and colliding into a pedestrian, a taxi driver was on Wednesday (Jun 14) slapped with a two-week jail term and three-year driving ban.

56-year-old Lek Petros, who was then a driver with Premier Taxis, pleaded guilty to a charge of causing grievous hurt by negligent driving. The pedestrian, a 28-year-old woman, suffered a traumatic brain injury, rib fractures and post-concussion syndrome, and was in the hospital for two days.

The court heard that on Mar 8, 2016, Lek was driving his taxi along West Coast Road in the direction of Pasir Panjang Road. At the traffic junction, Lek ran the red light and collided with the pedestrian, who had the right of way as she was crossing the road at a designated pedestrian crossing.



The red light had been showing for more than seven seconds when Lek hit the victim, said Deputy Public Prosecutor Chin Jincheng.

Lek admitted that he did not notice the traffic light, as he was focusing on the bus stop in search of customers.

In sentencing, District Judge Prem Raj noted that Lek had a history of close to 20 traffic offences. He also pointed out that some of the offences – including running a red light on another occasion – took place after he had committed the offence he was being sentenced for.

For causing grievous hurt by a negligent act, Lek could have been jailed for a maximum of two years, with a fine of up to S$5,000.