Jail for 2 women for attempting to bribe police officers

SINGAPORE: Two women were on Monday (Jul 17) sentenced to four weeks' jail each for attempting to bribe a police officer on separate occasions, said the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB).

In the first case, a 48-year-old woman had attempted to bribe a police officer after she was arrested for illegal bookmaking activities on Jul 17, 2016. The Chinese national, Yu Xiaorong, then offered police officer Lam Wai Kit S$1,000 to evade arrest. Inspector Lam rejected the bribe and reported the incident to CPIB.

Yu pleaded guilty on Friday to one charge of corruptly offering gratification to Inspector Lam, CPIB said.

The second case involves Kazakhstan national Yelena Kalugina, who was being questioned for suspected illegal activities on Jun 28 when she offered a police officer S$2,150 in exchange for not arresting her.

Kalugina had been warned by the police officer that it is an offence to bribe public officers in Singapore. The inspector, Loh Loong Ee, rejected the bribe and placed her under arrest, CPIB said.

CPIB has warned that it is an offence to bribe, or attempt to bribe, public officers in Singapore. Any person who is convicted of a corruption offence can be fined up to S$100,000 or sentenced to a jail term of up to five years, or both.

"Singapore adopts a zero tolerance approach towards corruption. The Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau takes a serious view of any corrupt practices and will not hesitate to take action against any party involved in such acts," it said.