Jail term extended for Australian who assaulted police at Changi Airport

SINGAPORE: An Australian man who was arrested after a drunken tussle with police at Changi Airport will spend more time in jail.



Justice See Kee Oon on Tuesday (Sep 19) extended the prison term for Jason Peter Darragh by two months to eight-and-a-half months backdated to May 13, when he was remanded. He was due to be released this weekend.



On Apr 20 this year, Darragh was caught on camera hitting, taunting and verbally abusing police officers at Terminal 2. Video of the incident was widely circulated online and gathered millions of views on YouTube.



Tipsy from drinks, the 44-year-old had had turned aggressive on a man who tried to help him with directions. He also verbally abused the officers.

Australian Jason Peter Darragh was caught on video tussling with police officers at Changi Airport.

It took several police officers - one of whom Darragh struck in the face - and several members of the public to eventually subdue him.

He was arrested several times while out on bail after behaving indecently in public and harassing police.

COURTS MUST "FIRMLY UPHOLD" POLICE AUTHORITY



Prosecutors, who appealed the original sentence, said it was "woefully inadequate".



In his judgment, Justice See noted that Darragh's offences at Changi Airport were "committed on the spur of the moment". "It was essentially a case involving a rowdy and uninhibited drunk high on alcohol; there was no premeditation or planned assault and the injuries were not exceedingly serious," he said.



He also acknowledged that Darragh was remorseful.

However, Justice See said the Australian's behaviour demonstrated his "complete contempt and disregard for (the police officers') authority". "Intoxication is neither an excuse nor a mitigating factor; to the contrary, it is an obvious aggravating factor in the present circumstances," he added.

He agreed with prosecutors' call for "a clear deterrent message" through the sentence of the court.



"Police officers are the most visible among law-enforcement officers. They are called upon to deal with all manner of risky, unpredictable and potentially dangerous situations. The courts must firmly uphold their authority each time it is undermined," Justice See said.