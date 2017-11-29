Japan's Donki to launch second outlet in Singapore, first store set for Dec 1 opening

SINGAPORE: Japanese discount store Don Quijote, known as Don Don Donki, is set to open a second outlet in Tanjong Pagar mid-June next year.

This comes as the popular Japanese brand's first store in Asia outside of Japan is set to open on Friday (Dec 1) at Orchard Central.

Boasting two levels of retail space that spans 1,397 sq m, it will operate 24 hours, seven days a week. One of the levels will be dedicated to food.

A second outlet in Tanjong Pagar is set to open middle of June 2018.



There are also plans to expand further into Asia, with a store opening in Thailand next December.



Don Quijote's founder Takao Yasuda. (Photo: Jeremy Long)

Don Don Donki will kick off with a Hokkaido retail theme, offering fresh meat, fish and produce from the region, such as Tokachi Beef. A third of the products offered in Singapore will be curated from Hokkaido.



Don Don Donki will kick off with a Hokkaido retail theme, offering fresh meat, fish and produce from the region. (Photo: Jeremy Long)

Don Don Donki will also partner with Hokkaido Marche to offer a truly Japanese dining experience of the hybrid combination of restaurant and food court at competitive pricing.

Key to Singapore will also be the takeaway delicatessen section of the supermarket, offering sushi, sashimi and all sorts of Japanese goodies.

Another highlight is the Don Don Donki bar, the first outside of Japan. The only other outlet in the world is in Tachikawa, Tokyo.



The Japanese themed bar with an array of drinks like sake, beer and whiskey operates from 4pm to 2am from Sunday to Thursday and from 4pm to 3am on Friday and Saturday.



The alcohol section of the supermarket also offers alcoholic drinks not available at other Don Don Donki branches.



The cheapest product at Singapore's Don Don Donki is the Calbee Jagatico Salad which is going for S$0.50, while the most expensive is the 35-year-old Hibiki Suntory Whisky at S$80,000.