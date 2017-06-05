Japan's Donki to open first Southeast Asian store in Singapore

SINGAPORE: Japanese discount store Don Quijote – popularly known as "Donki" in Japan – will open its first Southeast Asian store in Singapore's Orchard Road district.

The store's opening date and other details will be announced at a later date, it said, adding that the Singapore store will offer "cool Japan"-themed products.

The Don Quijote Group announced on Monday (Jun 5) that its Singapore-based holding company for overseas operations, Pan Pacific International Holdings Pte Ltd (PPIHD), will develop the store, which will also serve as a development centre for the group to expand its business in Southeast Asia.

"Donki" opened its first general discount store in 1989, and has made a name for itself for its range of products and low prices, with some of its stores staying open 24 hours.

The group now has 350 stores, with the cumulative number of customers reaching 300 million a year and annual consolidated sales topping 800 billion yen (S$10b) in Japan.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Its revenue and operating profit have increased for 27 consecutive years, it said in its media release.



Outside Japan, the group has operated three Don Quijote USA stores in Hawaii since 2006. In July 2013, PPIHD was established in Singapore as the headquarters of the Don Quijote Group's overseas operations. In September of the same year, Marukai Corporation, which operates nine stores in California and two stores in Hawaii, came under the group's umbrella.