Japanese fashion mall Lumine to open in Singapore on Nov 25

SINGAPORE: Japanese fashion mall Lumine is set to open in Clarke Quay Central on Nov 25 - its first mall outside Japan.

Taking up about 10,000 sq ft on the second floor of Clarke Quay Central, the new store offers more than 20 Japanese brands, as well as an in-house cafe.



Brands that will be featured in the store include Tomorrowland, Iena, Fray I.D. and Spick & Span. Items are priced between S$15 and S$850, the mall said in a media release on Wednesday (Oct 25).

It is set to replicate the shopping experience in Lumine’s 16 branches around Japan, including Shinjuku and Ikebukuro in Tokyo.

"Opening in Singapore is a very important milestone in our business plan because the country is an important gateway to the Asian market and pivotal in positioning the brand on the world map," said Mr Naokazu Kozakai, managing director of Lumine Singapore.



The company has picked Singapore as its first location outside Japan because of its "vibrant business climate and strategic positioning".



"Having a presence in Singapore opens doors to many new opportunities. We have also set our sights on other Southeast Asian markets,” Mr Kozakai added.