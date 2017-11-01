Japanese food court to open at Changi Airport Terminal 2 on Nov 14

SINGAPORE: Changi Airport's Japanese-themed food court is set to open on Nov 14 at Terminal 2 of the airport, Changi Airport Group confirmed in a Facebook post.

The food court, called Japan Gourmet Hall Sora, will be located on the third floor of Terminal 2's public area, where restaurants Seafood Paradise and Fish & Co used to be. This makes it the largest restaurant space within Changi Airport, the airport management said previously in August.



It will be set up by the trading company of Japanese airline operator ANA, in a joint venture with Singapore-based Kormas Group.

CAG said the concept for the new dining space is a gourmet food market featuring several popular Japanese F&B brands. It added that the 721 sq m space has a seating capacity of 300.

The Nikkei earlier reported that dishes on offer will include fresh seafood bowls and okonomiyaki (savoury Japanese pancakes).

According to Nikkei, ANA will invest about 220 million yen (S$2.5 million) in the food court.



