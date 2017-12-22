Jay Chou musical The Secret to make Singapore debut in April 2018

SINGAPORE: The Secret, a musical version of mandopop star Jay Chou's award-winning movie in 2007, is coming to Singapore in April next year.

The storyline of the musical is based on the time travel love story between two students in the original movie, said organisers Base Entertainment Asia and Perfect World Pictures on Friday (Dec 22).

The musical will be staged at Marina Bay Sands from April 6 to April 15.

Chief executive officer of Base Entertainment Asia, Chantal Prudhomme, said: “It is important to us to not just open doors to international talents but Asian as well. I have been actively looking for Asian shows with top quality and great content from the best. And with Jay Chou’s music and original script and its history as a hit movie, The Secret is the next ‘it’ show coming out from Asia to watch."

The Sing! China judge will also pay his Singaporean fans a visit this January, for the first leg of Part 2 of the Invincible Jay Chou Concert World Tour.

Tickets for the musical are now on sale and are priced between S$48 and S$148, excluding a S$4 booking fee per ticket.