Jay Chou's Singapore concert tickets go on sale Jul 7

SINGAPORE: Tickets for Mandopop star Jay Chou's upcoming concert in Singapore will go on sale on Jul 7, organiser Multimedia Entertainment announced on Monday (Jun 19).

Chou's concert at the National Stadium at 8pm on Jan 6 next year will be the first leg of Part 2 of The Invincible Jay Chou Concert World Tour.

Tickets will be priced between S$128 and S$348, excluding a S$4 booking fee. Ticket sales begin at 10am via Sports Hub Tix on Jul 7, with priority booking for StarHub and OCBC card members from Jul 7 to Jul 9.

Chou's last two concerts here, both of which were also held at the National Stadium, were dogged by issues.



After his performance on Sep 3 last year, more than 2,000 people signed a petition asking for refunds due to "unacceptable standards" related to the sound quality. The petition's organiser had said that audiences who were not seated in line with the speakers "only heard muffled sounds and strong bass throughout" the night.



Fans were also irked when the singer's Opus 2 concert in 2014 was postponed from Nov 8 to Dec 27 to keep the National Stadium's field ready for the AFF Suzuki Cup tournament, and members of the audience complained about a leaking roof on top of sound issues.