Jay Chou to perform again at National Stadium on Jan 6, 2018

SINGAPORE: Mandopop star Jay Chou is set to return to Singapore for a concert at the National Stadium on Jan 6 next year, Multimedia Entertainment confirmed to Channel NewsAsia on Thursday (Apr 13).

Ticketing details will be released at a later date, a spokesperson for the concert promoter added.

Chou's last two concerts here, both of which were held at the National Stadium, were dogged by issues.



After his performance on Sep 3 last year, more than 2,000 people signed a petition asking for refunds due to "unacceptable standards" related to the sound quality. The petition's organiser had said that audiences who were not seated in line with the speakers "only heard muffled sounds and strong bass throughout" the night.

Fans were also irked when the singer's Opus 2 concert in 2014 was postponed from Nov 8 to Dec 27 to keep the National Stadium's field ready for the AFF Suzuki Cup tournament, and members of the audience complained about a leaking roof on top of sound issues.