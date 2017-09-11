Jennie Chua appointed as NTU pro-chancellor

SINGAPORE: Nanyang Technological University (NTU) on Monday (Sep 11) announced that it has appointed Ms Jennie Chua as a pro-chancellor for the school.

The appointment, which was effective from July, will have Ms Chua preside at the university's annual convocation ceremonies and carry out duties delegated by the chancellor.

Ms Chua, who is the current chairman of Alexandra Health, will join three other NTU pro-chancellors: Mr S Chandra Das, Dr Wee Cho Yaw and Mr Othman Haron Eusofe.

From 2006 to 2014, Ms Chua served as a member of NTU's board of trustees, and chairman of the university's alumni and development committee. In the latter role, Ms Chua oversaw the university's endowment fund campaigns.

"This key appointment as pro-chancellor of NTU allows me to continue serving this great global university," said Ms Chua, who is also deputy chairman of Temasek Foundation International.

She also sits on the Board of Trustees of the Singapore University of Technology and Design and is the board director of the Ministry of Health Holdings.



She is a director of three listed companies on the Singapore Stock Exchange - Guocoland Limited, GL Limited and Far East Orchard Limited.