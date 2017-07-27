Jetstar launches direct flights from Singapore to Hat Yai

SINGAPORE: Budget airline Jetstar Asia said on Thursday (Jul 27) it will launch direct flights from Singapore to Hat Yai in southern Thailand.

Starting Nov 3, the carrier will fly four times a week on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays to the Thai border city. Each flight will take an hour and 40 minutes, and the route will be operated by the 180-seat A320.

One-way fares start at S$85, with promotional fares available from S$37, the airline said.

This is the third city in Thailand – after Bangkok and Phuket – that Jetstar Asia will fly to.



Other airlines operating direct flights to Hat Yai from Singapore include budget carrier Scoot.