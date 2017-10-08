Joanna Dong comes in third in Sing! China finals

SINGAPORE: Singaporean jazz crooner Joanna Dong came in third in the Sing! China final on Sunday (Oct 8), missing out on the grand finals.

Besides Dong, whose coach was Mandopop star Jay Chou, the other singers who made it to the final were Zhaxipingcuo from Liu Huan's team, Doris Guo Qin from Na Ying's team as well as Xiao Kaiye and Ye Xiaoyue from Eason Chan's team.

Guo and Zhaxipingcuo made it to the grand finals after Dong was eliminated. Zhanxipingcuo eventually won with the most number of votes from a 101-person panel and audience members.

At Sunday's competition, each of the finalists sang a duet with their coach for the first round and a solo song for the second round.

Dong and Chou performed a medley of Chou's 2001 hit Simple Love and The Carpenters' Top Of The World for their duet. She and Guo Qin had the most audience votes after the first round.

She sang Feng Fei Fei's Applause for the next round, before eventually being eliminated from the running after Zhaxipingcuo sang.

Dong, 35, is the second Singaporean to reach the final of the Chinese singing competition after Nathan Hartono, who was the first runner up in the show's last season.