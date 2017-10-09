Joanna Dong 'not disappointed in the least' over Sing! China result

The 35-year-old told Channel NewsAsia she exceeded all of her own expectations by coming in third in the hugely popular Chinese singing competition.

SINGAPORE: She may have missed out on being crowned Sing! China champion, but Singaporean singer Joanna Dong said she is "not disappointed in the least" in the result.

"Last night was the very first time I performed in front of such a huge audience and so all things considered, I think I did pretty well," she said in a video interview with Channel NewsAsia on Monday (Oct 9).

Dong described the Beijing National Stadium - or "Bird's Nest" - as "possibly the pinnacle of venues" to perform at, adding that it was "pretty incredible" to think that she was only the second Singaporean after Nathan Hartono - the runner-up in the show's last season - to have sung at that stadium.

"I thought I would suffer from more nerves, and I thought I would actually freak out on stage, but in actual fact I was quite calm and I really did manage to enjoy every moment I stood up there. So by my own standards I think I’m very pleased with my performance last night," Dong added with a smile.

The multi-talented singer, actress and host, whose coach was Mandopop star Jay Chou, faced off against four other singers in the finals of the popular Chinese singing competition on Sunday.



The other singers who made it to the final were Zhaxipingcuo from Liu Huan's team, Doris Guo Qin from Na Ying's team as well as Xiao Kaiye and Ye Xiaoyue from Eason Chan's team.

They each sang a duet with their mentors, followed by a solo round before the two contestants with the most audience votes battled it out in the grand finals, with Zhaxipingcuo emerging the victor.

"MAKING IT THIS FAR, I ALREADY WON"

In the final, the Singaporean jazz singer performed a medley of Chou's 2001 hit Simple Love and The Carpenters' Top Of The World for her duet with her mentor.

Despite the "light-hearted and cheerful" tone of her duet with Chou, Dong said she got emotional the first time she practiced the song on her own.

"I was probably 17 or 18 when I first heard Jay’s music so this song is kind of from my youth. Thinking back to the girl back then, I would never have thought that some day I would get to sing the song with him. So it’s pretty neat, right?"

After the first round, it looked like she stood a chance of making it to the top two as she garnered the most audience votes along with Hunan native Guo.

However, Dong was eliminated after the second round after Zhaxipingcuo - the eventual victor - sang.



The 35-year-old crooner said she had already exceeded all expectations she had for herself.

"I never even thought I would make it past the blind auditions to begin with and so to have been able to make it past so many rounds out of thousands and thousands of people all the way to the Bird’s Nest, to me was already incredible ... Making it this far, I already won."

"WRONG" SONG? NO REGRETS, DONG SAYS

Dong had chosen Feng Fei Fei's Applause for her solo performance, after which she was eliminated.

Some commented that she had chosen the "wrong" song, in that it did not showcase her strengths.

On Monday, Dong told Channel NewsAsia that the song held personal significance for her. One of her singing mentors, operatic tenor Lim Shieh Yih, passed away in 2012 and the song was sung at his memorial because he was a "big fan" of Feng's.

Dong and Lim had starred together in "If There're Seasons...", Dong's first major role in a musical, in 2007.

"I’m really glad that I managed to take the memory of him with me to such an important stage and milestone in my life," she said.

"I have no regrets having been able to sing that song on that stage. I think my closest friends and my family know how much it meant to me and their support and love - it’s just been so nurturing and so rich for my soul."

The song also fit where she is at and how she is feeling, she added.



"After so many years trying to make a career out of this, I think I’ve finally stepped onto the biggest stage of my life. So hearing the applause from the Bird’s Nest, I think just the whole thing really kind of did turn out like how I imagined it to be."