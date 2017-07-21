Jobseekers in hotel industry can now count on help from experienced career advisers

SINGAPORE: Hotel industry employers, jobseekers and career advisers were brought together on Friday (Jul 21) during Hotel Day 2017, where a new programme - the Adapt & Grow SkillsFuture Career Advisors Programme for Hotel Industry - was introduced.

The programme - a collaboration between Workforce Singapore (WSG) and Singapore Hotel Association (SHA) - is a platform for hotel veterans to share their work experience, and to guide and interact with jobseekers interested in knowing more about the roles and progression pathways in the hotel industry. The 21 pioneer advisers, all volunteers, include HR directors and hotel general managers.



Second Minister for Manpower Josephine Teo, who was tasked to lead efforts to match professionals, managers, executives and technicians (PMETs) with jobs in five growth sectors on Wednesday, was the guest of honour at the event.

A targeted career fair during the event had 25 employers offering 340 vacancies. This is part of the Government’s efforts to help the hotel industry drive recruitment and help ease manpower constraints in the sector.

Hotel employers also have a suite of grants and programmes to help raise productivity in their work processes. These include WSG’s WorkPro Job Redesign Grant, a Business improvement Grant and NTUC’s Employment and Employability Institute's (e2i) Inclusive Growth Programme.

Mr Tan Choon Shian, chief executive of WSG, said the agency "will provide support to help employers redesign jobs and transform their work processes to bring on higher value jobs for the industry".



Mr Gilbert Tan, e21 CEO, said that with close partnerships with the government, trade associations and employers, the group is able to grow its network of industry experts and expertise to develop and support Singapore's pool of hospitality professionals.



Singaporeans interested in jobs within the hotel industry may also log on to E2iRightSpot or visit any of WSG’s Careers Connect or e2i’s career centres to find out more.