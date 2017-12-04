John Legend's birthday gift for wife made by Singaporean artist

SINGAPORE: American model Chrissy Teigen's present for her 32nd birthday from her husband, R&B singer John Legend, came from an unusual source - an independent artist from Singapore.

Legend commissioned 15 miniature replicas of dishes from Teigen's cookbook, Cravings, from Singaporean clay artist Jocelyn Teo.

In a video posted by Teigen on Snapchat, Teigen details the moment she received the handmade present with the caption "best gift ever", and can be heard gushing over the tiny dishes.

Teo, who creates realistic hand-sculpted food miniatures and sells them under her business AiClay, wrote about the project on micro-blogging site Dayre.

She first received an email from Legend's manager, who then arranged for a Skype voice call with the singer himself.

"When the computer rang (ya not the phone lol), i think i let out a squeal haha! 'Hello Jocelyn?' John had a deep and smooth voice that just exuded confidence."

They discussed ideas for Teigen's gift, which Legend wanted Teo to create because Teigen likes miniature food and introduced AiClay to him, Teo wrote.

"I was SO relieved that he wanted food miniatures, I was half-worried he’ll ask for a human figurine and I’ll have to reject the chance of a lifetime."

Based on the timeline of four months, Teo told him she would only make a maximum of 15 miniature replicas of the dishes and asked him to send over the cookbook.

It was couriered to her from Los Angeles within a few days and she chose 15 dishes that would provide a "varied look", she wrote in the post.

Teo documented the artistic process in her post on Dayre, which even saw her trying out some of the recipes in real life.

(Photo: AiClay/Dayre)

A sweet chilli chicken wing made with Teigen's recipe. (Photo: AiClay/Dayre)

"Naked" clay chicken wings before paints to simulate chilli sauce were added. (Photo: AiClay/Dayre)

When completed, the miniatures were carefully packed in tissue and secured with washi tape before being shipped over to the US. The shipping fees, along with duties and insurance, cost S$400, Teo said, adding that Legend covered protection for the package.

The completed miniatures. (Photo: AiClay/Dayre)

Packed and ready to go. (Photo: AiClay/Dayre)

Teo, who had to keep the project secret for four months, wrote that she was "about to burst from keeping it in" before the gift was revealed.

After Teigen posted about the miniatures, the artist said she was "seriously beaming from cheek to cheek".

"It’s not often I get a customer reaction video, just ultra warm and fuzzy to hear someone appreciating your works."

She also offered some words of encouragement to other artists: "To all of you makers out there: Nothing is impossible.

"If my tiny works created in my humble HDB can end up in a (I’m guessing lavish) home of a Hollywood celebrity, who’s to say who might chance across YOUR works next!"