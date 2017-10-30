Johor River Waterworks resumes treatment operations

SINGAPORE: PUB’s Johor River Waterworks resumed treatment operations on Sunday (Oct 29) evening, and water supply to Singapore and Johor is being progressively resumed, national water agency PUB said.

The waterworks were closed over the weekend because of ammonia pollution in the Johor River.

"The water quality in Johor River at our plant’s intake point is assessed to be suitable for treatment. (The waterworks) has progressively resumed water supply to both Singapore and Johor," PUB said in a statement on Monday.

"PUB will continue to monitor the raw water quality in Johor River closely, to ensure that the water remains suitable for our abstraction and treatment."

The high level of ammonia in the river caused the temporary closure of three water treatment plants - Semangar, Johor River and Tai Hong, on Saturday.

The ammonia was traced back to a chicken droppings processing factory near the river. Malaysian authorities said this was the third case of ammonia pollution caused by the factory and they have ordered it to close.

PUB added that imported water from Malaysia remains an important source of water supply for Singapore even though PUB was able to step up production at the desalination plants and local waterworks to meet demand when the Johor River Waterworks were down.