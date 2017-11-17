Johor Sultan approves straight bridge for JB-Woodlands rail link

JOHOR BARU: The Sultan of Johor has agreed to a revised design of a straight, elevated bridge for the Rapid Transit System (RTS) rail track connecting Johor Baru and Woodlands in Singapore.

Malaysia's land transport authority said in a media statement on Friday (Nov 17) that Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar agreed on the revised plan proposed by the Land Public Transport Commission (SPAD) after a meeting on Wednesday.

The earlier plan was for a curved rail track as well as an elevated bridge as high as 30m above water in the middle section.

Sultan Ibrahim in August had criticised the previous design plan, saying that besides being impractical, unsustainable and potentially costly, the curved shape and 30m height would disrupt the city skyline along the Johor Straits, according to a previous NST report.

In its statement on Friday, SPAD said: "His Majesty agreed to the option of a 25m high bridge which will cross the Straits of Johor in a straight line while still complying with Marine Department technical guidelines for a minimum 25m air draught clearance.

"These alignment options took into account the suggestions made by His Majesty during the earlier audience that His Majesty granted on 19th September 2017."

Sultan Ibrahim also stressed the importance of ensuring adequate traffic dispersal at the RTS Bukit Chagar station area, which SPAD said it will "act on it".

The RTS Link was first announced in 2010, and is expected to begin passenger service by the end of December 2024.

Singapore has confirmed that its RTS terminus will be located at Woodlands North station, along the Thomson-East Coast MRT line, while Malaysia has chosen Bukit Chagar as its main terminal for the RTS.

The RTS Link will be able to carry up to 10,000 passengers in each direction every hour. Once it begins passenger service, the existing KTMB Tebrau shuttle will cease operations.