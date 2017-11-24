Joo Koon train collision: Final patient discharged from NUH

SINGAPORE: The last person warded at hospital after the Joo Koon MRT train collision was discharged from the National University Hospital on Friday (Nov 24), SMRT and the Land Transport Authority said in a joint statement.

The transport operator added that it "continues to be in touch with all the injured passengers".

It said that other passengers who may have been affected could approach any SMRT station officers or call the SMRT hotline for assistance.

Thirty-eight people were injured after a software glitch in the East-West Line signalling system caused two trains to collide at Joo Koon MRT station.



SMRT and LTA said that there was "no human error" involved, but the accident was caused by the "unexpected disabling of a protective feature" on the train that was hit.

