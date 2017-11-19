Joo Koon train collision: Total number of injured rises to 38

SINGAPORE: The total number of people injured in the recent train collision at Joo Koon MRT station has risen to 38, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said in an update on Sunday (Nov 19).

There were two walk-in cases at Ng Teng Fong General Hospital on Friday, both of whom were discharged on the same day after receiving treatment, said LTA.

The authority said two other patients who had been warded at the hospital since Wednesday were also discharged, while the one at National University Hospital "remains warded for observation and SMRT continues to be in touch with the patient's family".

The collision, which also injured two SMRT workers, was the result of a software glitch in the East-West Line (EWL) signalling system. Train services between Joo Koon and Tuas Link stations were suspended on Thursday.

In its statement, LTA confirmed that train services along the four stations of the Tuas West Extension will resume on Monday, and that bridging bus services between Joo Koon and Tuas Link MRT stations will cease.

However, the Tuas West Extension, which runs on the new signalling system, will be separated from the rest of the EWL, which runs on the old system.

SMRT added in a tweet on Sunday that there will be no train services between Joo Koon and Gul Circle as its engineers conduct further checks on the signalling system for a month.

As such, westbound passengers headed for Gul Circle, Tuas Crescent, Tuas West Road and Tuas Link MRT stations will have to alight at Joo Koon MRT station and catch a free shuttle bus service to the onward station, Gul Circle, LTA said in its statement. A similar arrangement is available for the opposite direction.

"Passengers who use this shuttle will not be charged a new fare when they re-board the MRT train. The trip will be treated as a single journey," it added.