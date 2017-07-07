Joseph Schooling confident of sterling performance at SEA Games

SINGAPORE: Joseph Schooling is very clear about what he wants from the FINA World Championships in Budapest next week: Win multiple medals and break the 100m butterfly world record.

His target at his next major meet after that – the 29th Southeast Asian Games which take place in August in Kuala Lumpur – is no different.

“As far as SEA Games is concerned, my goal is to win, to break records and help Team Singapore as best as I can,” Schooling told reporters over a Skype call at a launch event for beverage brand MILO.

“With how I’ve been training the last few months, I’m happy and confident to say I’m going to do that – I’m going to hit my goals and I’m ready to fight,” he said.

Schooling revealed that he will race in three individual events (50m fly, 100m fly and 100m freestyle) and three relay events (4x100m freestyle, 4x200m freestyle and 4x100m medley) at the biennial competition.

And Schooling’s father Colin, who attended the launch, wants his son to deliver: “It will be good for the National Day celebrations.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Schooling senior also revealed that Singapore’s butterfly king will turn professional after he leaves the University of Texas at Austin next year, as he cast one eye on the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.

“He is going to graduate in a year and 2020 is quite some time ahead, so he needs to keep himself current,” he said. “He intends to be a multi-medal winner in the Tokyo Games, so that means a lot of dedication, time and effort.”

Schooling will continue on his quest to claim more medals as an ambassador for MILO’s latest beverage, MILO Gao Siew Dai, which contains less sugar and more protein.

Schooling said that while he did not watch his diet as a young swimmer, that has changed: “As soon as you hit the world stage, everything matters,” he said. “Whatever you put in your body is whatever you get out of it.”

The launch comes as the Health Promotion Board (HPB) battles against rising numbers of diabetes sufferers.



“We look forward to more industry partners coming on board to join us on this journey to encourage consumers to switch to healthier beverages,” said Ms Joanna Chan, Director of Obesity Prevention at HPB’s Management Division, in a statement.